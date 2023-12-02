Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (2-2) face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This clash will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
