The Wofford Terriers (2-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Terriers allow to opponents.

The Blue Raiders are the 280th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 135th.

The 65.1 points per game the Blue Raiders put up are 19.5 fewer points than the Terriers give up (84.6).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Middle Tennessee performed better in home games last season, averaging 72.2 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Raiders gave up 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than in road games (76.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Middle Tennessee fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game with a 34.5% percentage when playing on the road.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule