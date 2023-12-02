Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) and Wofford Terriers (2-5) going head to head at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-6.9)

Middle Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Middle Tennessee's record against the spread so far this season is 2-5-0, while Wofford's is 2-4-0. One of the Blue Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Terriers' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 65.1 points per game (329th in college basketball) and allowing 64.3 (53rd in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is recording 30.8 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3 per outing.

Middle Tennessee connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (318th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 4.9 on average.

The Blue Raiders rank 300th in college basketball with 86.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 106th in college basketball defensively with 85.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Middle Tennessee has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (271st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (187th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.