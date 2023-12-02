Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - December 2
Going into a game against the New York Rangers (16-4-1), the Nashville Predators (11-11) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- Nashville's total of 72 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 19th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 18th in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Their +18 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
