Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Nashville Predators (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Tune in to MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ to see the Rangers and the Predators meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Rangers Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 3.3 goals per game (72 in total), 19th in the NHL.

The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 22 12 15 27 25 13 66.7% Ryan O'Reilly 22 10 9 19 7 23 54.1% Roman Josi 22 4 12 16 15 5 - Gustav Nyquist 22 3 13 16 16 3 44.4% Luke Evangelista 21 3 10 13 20 11 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 51 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players