Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will visit the Nashville Predators (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Predators vs Rangers Additional Info

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/19/2023 Rangers Predators 4-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators concede 3.3 goals per game (72 in total), 19th in the NHL.
  • The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 37 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Filip Forsberg 22 12 15 27 25 13 66.7%
Ryan O'Reilly 22 10 9 19 7 23 54.1%
Roman Josi 22 4 12 16 15 5 -
Gustav Nyquist 22 3 13 16 16 3 44.4%
Luke Evangelista 21 3 10 13 20 11 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 51 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Rangers' 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have earned 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 21 12 18 30 12 8 0%
Chris Kreider 21 13 7 20 11 5 29.2%
Vincent Trocheck 21 5 13 18 9 13 63.3%
Mika Zibanejad 21 5 11 16 10 11 56.3%
Erik Gustafsson 21 3 12 15 11 10 -

