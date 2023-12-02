Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Rutherford County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lenoir City High School at Central Magnet School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central Magnet School