Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Tennessee should have their eyes on the Chattanooga Mocs versus the Furman Paladins in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
