How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) face the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- UT Martin vs McNeese (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bowling Green vs Southern Indiana (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Governors allow to opponents.
- Tennessee State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Governors are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 246th.
- The Tigers record 10.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Governors give up (67.3).
- When Tennessee State puts up more than 67.3 points, it is 5-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee State scored 85.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Tigers ceded 0.5 fewer points per game (74.3) than on the road (74.8).
- Tennessee State averaged 9.3 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|L 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 91-77
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/10/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.