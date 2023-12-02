Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|Austin Peay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Tennessee State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-250
|+198
Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends
- Tennessee State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Tigers' four games this season have gone over the point total.
- Austin Peay has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Governors games have gone over the point total twice this season.
