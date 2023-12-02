The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Gentry Complex. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Jason Jitoboh: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • EJ Bellinger: 15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylen Jones: 8.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kinyon Hodges: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank
148th 77.6 Points Scored 67.2 295th
165th 69.2 Points Allowed 65.6 107th
168th 34.0 Rebounds 32.8 219th
219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 131st
184th 7.4 3pt Made 8.4 108th
176th 13.4 Assists 11.6 263rd
173rd 12.0 Turnovers 9.8 57th

