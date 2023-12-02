The Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) play the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -5.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

In three of four games this season, Tennessee State and its opponents have combined to total more than 139.5 points.

Tennessee State has an average point total of 148.6 in its outings this year, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee State has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and lost that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tennessee State.

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 3 75% 77.6 142.4 71.0 138.3 146.3 Austin Peay 1 16.7% 64.8 142.4 67.3 138.3 134.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 77.6 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.3 the Governors give up.

Tennessee State has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-3-0 0-1 3-1-0 Austin Peay 2-4-0 1-2 2-4-0

Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Austin Peay 13-4 Home Record 7-8 4-8 Away Record 1-13 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.