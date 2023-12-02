Saturday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) and Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 77-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Last time out, the Skyhawks lost 88-75 to Murray State on Tuesday.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 77, Evansville 65

Other OVC Predictions

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

UT Martin has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Skyhawks have two losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kenley McCarn: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Lexi Rubel: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Norah Clark: 8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Morgan Borgstadt: 8.3 PTS, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks average 56.7 points per game (307th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (291st in college basketball). They have a -83 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

