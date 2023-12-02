The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

This season, UT Martin has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 87th.

The Skyhawks put up 26.2 more points per game (85) than the Cowboys allow (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, UT Martin is 5-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UT Martin put up 88.4 points per game last season, 15.1 more than it averaged away (73.3).

At home, the Skyhawks allowed 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 78.1.

UT Martin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule