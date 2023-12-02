How to Watch the UT Martin vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) will look to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
UT Martin vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces put up just 0.5 more points per game (71.0) than the Skyhawks allow (70.5).
- Evansville is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
- UT Martin has a 0-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Skyhawks record 56.7 points per game, 29.3 fewer points than the 86.0 the Purple Aces give up.
- The Skyhawks are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 8.0% lower than the Purple Aces concede to opponents (45.5%).
- The Purple Aces shoot 35.1% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Skyhawks concede.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Kenley McCarn: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Lexi Rubel: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Norah Clark: 8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Morgan Borgstadt: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 55-38
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 70-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 88-75
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
