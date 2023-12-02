The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) will look to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up just 0.5 more points per game (71.0) than the Skyhawks allow (70.5).

Evansville is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

UT Martin has a 0-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.0 points.

The Skyhawks record 56.7 points per game, 29.3 fewer points than the 86.0 the Purple Aces give up.

The Skyhawks are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 8.0% lower than the Purple Aces concede to opponents (45.5%).

The Purple Aces shoot 35.1% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Skyhawks concede.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kenley McCarn: 12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Lexi Rubel: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Norah Clark: 8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Morgan Borgstadt: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

UT Martin Schedule