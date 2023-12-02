The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores make 40.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

The Commodores are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 240th.

The 70.3 points per game the Commodores put up are 17 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Vanderbilt played worse at home last year, putting up 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in road games.

The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 78.9 on the road.

Vanderbilt averaged 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.8, 33.8%).

