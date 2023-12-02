Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. The Commodores are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Vanderbilt
|-18.5
|146.5
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 146.5 points twice this season (over seven outings).
- The average point total in Vanderbilt's games this season is 144.9, 1.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Commodores are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Vanderbilt has been favored five times and won three of those games.
- The Commodores have played as a favorite of -2500 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|2
|28.6%
|70.3
|139.8
|74.6
|161.9
|141.4
|Alabama A&M
|4
|66.7%
|69.5
|139.8
|87.3
|161.9
|148
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- The Commodores average 17 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Bulldogs give up (87.3).
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|2-5-0
|0-1
|3-4-0
|Alabama A&M
|3-3-0
|1-0
|4-2-0
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Vanderbilt
|Alabama A&M
|14-6
|Home Record
|9-8
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-8
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
