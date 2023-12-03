Sunday's contest at Ferrell Center has the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) squaring off against the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

Last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 85-61 against SMU.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 12 Utah Utes on November 14, the Bears notched their best win of the season, an 84-77 home victory.

The Bears have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Baylor has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 70) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks notched their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 64-56.

Oregon has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one), but also has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Based on the RPI, the Bears have one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 65th-most in Division 1.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 122) on November 16

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 173) on November 21

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 205) on November 6

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on November 8

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Oregon Leaders

Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +199 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 92 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 69.5 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and allowing 65.2 per contest, 212th in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential.

