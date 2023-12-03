The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Belmont Bruins (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score an average of 69.4 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65 the Bruins give up.

When it scores more than 65 points, Middle Tennessee is 5-0.

Belmont's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bruins average 69.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 58.5 the Raiders give up.

Belmont is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Middle Tennessee allows fewer than 69.1 points, it is 5-2.

The Bruins are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders concede to opponents (35.4%).

The Raiders' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.9 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG%

15.6 PTS, 56.9 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.1 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Kendal Cheesman: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) Jailyn Banks: 13.9 PTS, 35 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.9 PTS, 35 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Kilyn McGuff: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Belmont Schedule