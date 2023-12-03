Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game features the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) and the Chattanooga Mocs (7-1) squaring off at McKenzie Arena (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-59 win for Mississippi State.
The Mocs are coming off of a 49-43 win over Kennesaw State in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Chattanooga 59
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- On November 24, the Mocs claimed their best win of the season, a 64-54 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 115) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mocs are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-54 over Kent State (No. 115) on November 24
- 57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 162) on November 10
- 49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 264) on November 29
- 70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 297) on November 15
- 63-47 over Northern Kentucky (No. 325) on November 25
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 17.3 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 52.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 27 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.8 PTS, 55 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Mocs have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are allowing 51.8 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball.
