How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
- Chattanooga is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs rank 138th.
- The Mocs' 75.3 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.
- Chattanooga has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.
- In 2022-23, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (72.7).
- Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer triples away (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|L 85-77
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 72-56
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
