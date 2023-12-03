The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (40.1%).
  • Chattanooga is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs rank 138th.
  • The Mocs' 75.3 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.
  • Chattanooga has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.
  • In 2022-23, the Mocs gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (72.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Chattanooga knocked down fewer triples away (11.3 per game) than at home (11.6) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (36.7%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville L 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 72-56 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb L 82-68 Allen Arena
12/3/2023 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan - McKenzie Arena
12/16/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

