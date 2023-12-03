Chattanooga vs. Morehead State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (3-3) meet the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)
- Jake Stephens: 22 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 16.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Chattanooga vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Morehead State Rank
|Morehead State AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|77.2
|52nd
|72nd
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|33.3
|86th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|11.4
|1st
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
