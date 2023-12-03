Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
Can we count on Cole Smith finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Smith has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|13:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 7-5
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
