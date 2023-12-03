Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Titans Game – Week 13
The Tennessee Titans (4-7) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium (with best bets available). The Colts have won three straight games.
When is Colts vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by one, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (2.4 points).
- The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 53.5%.
- The Colts have not yet lost a game they were the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- Indianapolis has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog nine times and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has entered nine games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
- The Colts have registered a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, Indianapolis has a perfect ATS record of 4-0.
- The Titans have covered the spread five times this year (5-6-0).
- In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42)
- The two teams average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game (41.3) than this game's total of 42 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (44.8) than this matchup's over/under of 42 points.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Colts' 11 games with a set total.
- Titans games have hit the over in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 99.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|67.2
|5
|13.8
|1
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|208.4
|6
|2.4
|0
