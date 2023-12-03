The Tennessee Titans (4-7) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (6-5) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium (with best bets available). The Colts have won three straight games.

When is Colts vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by one, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (2.4 points).

The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 53.5%.

The Colts have not yet lost a game they were the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Indianapolis has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

Tennessee has entered nine games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 3-6 in those contests.

Other Week 13 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)



Indianapolis (-1) The Colts have registered a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, Indianapolis has a perfect ATS record of 4-0.

The Titans have covered the spread five times this year (5-6-0).

In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42)



Over (42) The two teams average a combined 0.7 fewer points per game (41.3) than this game's total of 42 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (44.8) than this matchup's over/under of 42 points.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Colts' 11 games with a set total.

Titans games have hit the over in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

Zack Moss Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 99.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 67.2 5 13.8 1

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 208.4 6 2.4 0

