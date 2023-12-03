DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 at Nissan Stadium, where they'll be up against Julian Blackmon and the Indianapolis Colts defense. For more stats and analysis on the Titans receivers' matchup against the Colts' secondary, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 94.4 8.6 25 83 8.29

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has totaled 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 699 (63.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 83 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 1,994 passing yards (181.3 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 21st (6.3).

With just 185 points (16.8 per game), the Titans are having trouble putting up points this year.

Tennessee carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 28.8 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Titans air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 34 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (54.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 71 tackles, five TFL, and seven passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Indianapolis is conceding 223.7 yards per game (2,461 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 15 in the NFL.

The Colts are ranked seventh from bottom in the NFL in points allowed, at 24.4 per game.

Five players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed a touchdown pass to 11 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 83 36 Def. Targets Receptions 45 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 699 71 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.5 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 148 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.