Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Take a look at Henry's stats below.
In the running game, Henry has season stats of 176 rushes for 739 yards and six TDs, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also has 21 catches on 26 targets for 167 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Titans.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|739
|6
|4.2
|26
|21
|167
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
