How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 39.3% from the field, three% lower than the 42.3% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
- East Tennessee State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 75th.
- The Buccaneers average 6.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (62.4).
- When it scores more than 62.4 points, East Tennessee State is 3-2.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Tennessee State scored more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (68) last season.
- At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- East Tennessee State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.5 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 82-71
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 72-61
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/15/2023
|Tusculum
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
