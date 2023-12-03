The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) will look to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-4.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-4.5) 127.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Jacksonville State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just once this season.

