Sunday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at 3:00 PM (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a 70-67 victory for Jacksonville State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 70, East Tennessee State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville State (-3.4)

Jacksonville State (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.4

Jacksonville State's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, and East Tennessee State's is 2-4-0. The Gamecocks have hit the over in one game, while Buccaneers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 68.4 points per game (296th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per contest (186th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

East Tennessee State ranks 147th in the nation at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

East Tennessee State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.4% from beyond the arc (243rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

East Tennessee State has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (247th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (152nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.