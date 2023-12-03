The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 129.5.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -4.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State has combined with its opponent to score more than 129.5 points in five of six games this season.

East Tennessee State has a 139.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 10.2 more points than this game's total.

East Tennessee State is 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State sports a 3-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-4-0 mark of East Tennessee State.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 57.1% 70.8 139.2 62.4 133.7 138.4 East Tennessee State 5 83.3% 68.4 139.2 71.3 133.7 141.8

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 68.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 62.4 the Gamecocks give up.

East Tennessee State has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 3-4-0 0-2 1-6-0 East Tennessee State 2-4-0 2-2 3-3-0

East Tennessee State vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State East Tennessee State 9-5 Home Record 7-9 3-12 Away Record 4-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

