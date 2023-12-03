The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Nyquist? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 16:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Nyquist has a goal in three of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 14 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In 11 of 23 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 1 17 Points 2 3 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

