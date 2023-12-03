Luke Evangelista and the Nashville Predators will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Evangelista's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:47 per game on the ice, is 0.

Evangelista has a goal in two of the 22 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 22 games this year, Evangelista has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Evangelista's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Evangelista has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 1 13 Points 4 3 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

