The Middle Tennessee Raiders (6-2) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Belmont Bruins (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Curb Event Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Raiders' 69.4 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 65.0 the Bruins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.0 points, Middle Tennessee is 5-0.

Belmont has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bruins put up 10.6 more points per game (69.1) than the Raiders allow (58.5).

Belmont is 4-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Middle Tennessee is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Bruins shoot 41.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Raiders concede defensively.

The Raiders' 42.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.9 higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Savannah Wheeler: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Courtney Whitson: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55) Jalynn Gregory: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 22.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Middle Tennessee Schedule