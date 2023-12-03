Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has 281 yards receiving on 24 receptions (36 targets), with three TDs, averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Panthers 5 4 41 0

