Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Nashville Predators (who also lost their previous game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the action on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Sabres and the Predators square off.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 76 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

With 74 goals (3.2 per game), the Predators have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 37 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 23 12 15 27 27 14 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 23 11 10 21 7 24 53.8% Gustav Nyquist 23 3 14 17 16 3 44.4% Roman Josi 23 5 12 17 17 5 - Luke Evangelista 22 3 10 13 22 11 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Sabres are allowing 83 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th in league play.

The Sabres rank 21st in the league with 70 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players