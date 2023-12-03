Predators vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) take on the Nashville Predators (11-12) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Sabres fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Nashville is 8-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Nashville has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Predators vs Sabres Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|70 (21st)
|Goals
|74 (12th)
|83 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (20th)
|10 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (10th)
|15 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators went 6-4-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Nashville's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, Predators' games average 10.2 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (74 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Predators have given up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th.
- They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.