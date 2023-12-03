The Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) take on the Nashville Predators (11-12) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Sabres fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-110) Predators (-110) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville is 8-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Nashville has played 15 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Predators vs Sabres Additional Info

Predators vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 70 (21st) Goals 74 (12th) 83 (26th) Goals Allowed 76 (20th) 10 (25th) Power Play Goals 18 (10th) 15 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (26th)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators went 6-4-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Nashville's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, Predators' games average 10.2 goals, 1.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (74 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Predators have given up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th.

They have a -2 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.

