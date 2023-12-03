In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Spencer Stastney to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Spencer Stastney score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Stastney stats and insights

Stastney has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Stastney has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

