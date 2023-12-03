Tennessee vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Volunteers enter this matchup following a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 79, Tennessee 72
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Volunteers' best victory of the season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 50 team (No. 39), according to our computer rankings. The Volunteers registered the 76-73 neutral-site win on November 25.
- The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 39) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 249) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 267) on November 7
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 74.4 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.
