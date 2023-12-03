Sunday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) taking on the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 win for Ohio State.

The Volunteers are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers' signature win of the season came in a 76-73 victory on November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 38) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 148) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 255) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 276) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are allowing 74.4 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

