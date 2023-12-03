Sunday's contest between the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Volunteers dropped their most recent matchup 74-69 against Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Volunteers took down the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 35 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their season's best victory.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fifth-most.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 256) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 287) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

