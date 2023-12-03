Sunday's contest between the Akron Zips (2-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) at James A. Rhodes Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57 and heavily favors Akron to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Tigers are coming off of a 76-52 loss to Cincinnati in their most recent outing on Friday.

Tennessee State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Tennessee State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 70, Tennessee State 57

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' best win this season came in a 53-43 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs on November 26.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

The Zips have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Tennessee State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Eboni Williams: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG% Zyion Shannon: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Diamond Cannon: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 16.2 points per game, with a -113 scoring differential overall. They put up 46.7 points per game (355th in college basketball), and allow 62.9 per outing (155th in college basketball).

