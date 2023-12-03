The Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) take on the Akron Zips (2-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 46.7 points per game are 25.5 fewer points than the 72.2 the Zips give up to opponents.
  • The 69.2 points per game the Zips score are 6.3 more points than the Tigers allow (62.9).
  • When Akron totals more than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • Tennessee State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
  • This year the Zips are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 31.7 shooting percentage is 11.0 lower than the Zips have conceded.

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%
  • Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Eboni Williams: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.5 FG%
  • Zyion Shannon: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Diamond Cannon: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.1 FG%

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 William & Mary L 63-53 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Bryant W 53-43 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Cincinnati L 76-52 Fifth Third Arena
12/3/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Gentry Complex
12/21/2023 UT Southern - Gentry Complex

