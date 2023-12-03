Sunday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Kentucky to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of an 84-57 victory over Lincoln Memorial in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Tennessee Tech vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 73, Tennessee Tech 59

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Stetson Hatters on November 25, the Golden Eagles captured their best win of the season, a 65-59 victory.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 65th-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Yaubryon Chambers: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 55.9 FG% Reagan Hurst: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Peyton Carter: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (posting 63.2 points per game, 234th in college basketball, while conceding 68.5 per contest, 258th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.

