How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 84.5 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up.
- Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.5 points.
- The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 59.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- When Tennessee scores more than 59.8 points, it is 4-2.
- Ohio State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
- This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
- The Buckeyes shoot 49.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers concede.
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
Ohio State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Indiana
|L 71-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 76-73
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 75-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.