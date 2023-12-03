The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up an average of 84.5 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up.

Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.

Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.5 points.

The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 59.8 the Buckeyes give up.

When Tennessee scores more than 59.8 points, it is 4-2.

Ohio State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

The Buckeyes shoot 49.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers concede.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Ohio State Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center 12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena

Ohio State Schedule