The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes put up an average of 84.5 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers give up.
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when it scores more than 74.4 points.
  • Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 84.5 points.
  • The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game, 21.6 more points than the 59.8 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When Tennessee scores more than 59.8 points, it is 4-2.
  • Ohio State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
  • This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 49.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Volunteers concede.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%
  • Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Ohio State Leaders

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina W 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State W 75-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Cornell W 83-40 Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio - Value City Arena
12/10/2023 Penn State - Value City Arena

