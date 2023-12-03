The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes' 84.5 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 74.4 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Ohio State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.5 points.

The Volunteers score 21.6 more points per game (81.4) than the Buckeyes give up (59.8).

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Ohio State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

The Volunteers are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Buckeyes allow to opponents (38.7%).

The Buckeyes' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45.0 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule