On Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Colts will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Colts are putting up 24.5 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 27th on the other side of the ball with 24.4 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Titans rank 26th in the NFL (16.8 points per game), and they are 10th on defense (20.4 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1) Toss Up (42.5) Colts 23, Titans 20

Place your bets on the Colts-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 50.0%.

Tennessee has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Titans are 4-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

Titans games average 40 total points, 2.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Colts a 54.5% chance to win.

Indianapolis is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Colts are 3-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Indianapolis games have gone over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

Colts games have had an average of 43.4 points this season, 0.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 24.5 24.4 26.5 28.8 22 19 Tennessee 16.8 20.4 23 16.8 11.7 23.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.