The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Colts and Titans can be found below before they match up on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 1 42.5 -120 +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 42.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Tennessee has had an average of 40.0 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Titans have registered a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Titans have won three out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Tennessee has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Indianapolis Colts

The average point total in Indianapolis' matchups this year is 43.4, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colts have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

Indianapolis has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter and won each time.

Colts vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 24.5 8 24.4 25 43.4 7 11 Titans 16.8 27 20.4 8 40.0 3 11

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Titans have hit the over once.

On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.0 points per game) than overall (16.8). Defensively, they are also worse (28.5 points allowed per game) than overall (20.4).

The Colts have put up just one more point than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 points (3.6 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three games.

In Indianapolis' past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Colts' offense has fared worse in divisional contests, as they've put up 0.7 fewer points against teams in their division (23.8 points per game) compared to their overall season average (24.5 points per game). The situation hasn't been much better defensively, as they've surrendered 26.0 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up only 24.4 points per game in all games.

The Colts have scored only one more point than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 39 points (3.6 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.0 40.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 21.8 21.7 ATS Record 5-6-0 4-1-0 1-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 2-3-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 3-1 0-5

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.5 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.0 22.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.