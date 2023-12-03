Will Levis was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find Levis' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 13, Levis is averaging 208.4 passing yards per game (1,042 total). Other season stats include six TD passes, two interceptions and a 59.9% completion percentage (91-for-152), plus 15 carries for 12 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Week 13 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Levis 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 91 152 59.9% 1,042 6 2 6.9 15 12 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0

