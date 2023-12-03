The Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts are set to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Will Levis score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has rushed for 12 yards on 15 carries (2.4 ypg).

Levis has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0

