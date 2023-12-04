How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, Atalanta squaring off against Torino FC.
You can find info on how to watch today's Serie A action right here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Torino FC vs Atalanta
Atalanta travels to match up with Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (+140)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+200)
- Draw: (+205)
