If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Shelby County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fayette Academy at Central Baptist School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 4

6:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Craigmont High School at Trezevant High School